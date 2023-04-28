informa
Cloud
Beyond Identity: What Is Zero-Trust Authentication and Why Does It Matter?

Beyond Identity's Patrick McBride joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss the challenges and shortcomings of current authentication technologies.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Beyond Identity's Patrick McBride
Source: Informa Tech

Patrick McBride takes on the multitude of challenges and shortcomings with most existing authentication technologies, as well as some advancements that will improve the effectiveness and accuracy of authentication. He describes the role we can expect artificial intelligence to play in this equation, as well as how zero-trust authentication fits in. McBride also discusses why companies need to take improved authentication more seriously.

Patrick McBride is CMO of Beyond Identity. Prior to joining Beyond Identity, Patrick served as CMO of ZeroFOX and Claroty, as VP of Marketing at iSIGHT Partners and Xceedium, VP of Compliance at Scalable Software, Co-founder and CEO of META Security Group, and Senior Vice President at META Group. 

Authentication
