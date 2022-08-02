Axis Raises the Bar With Modern-Day ZTNA Service that Boasts Hyper-Intelligence, Simplicity, and 350 Global Edges

SAN MATEO, CA, August 2, 2022 – Axis has announced a host of new enhancements to one of its four key Security Service Edge (SSE) modules – the Atmos ZTNA solution, which secures access between authorized users and specific internal applications. The company also announced a slew of new tools to help companies easily migrate away from cumbersome ZTNA 1.0 solutions.

When remote work became the new normal in early 2020, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) emerged as the premier solution for remote access, and the first step in the zero-trust journey for most organizations. According to Gartner, ZTNA captured a 60% YoY growth rate (Source: Forecast: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 4Q21 update). Despite this, the constant challenge has been that many of the first ZTNA solutions, ZTNA 1.0, were rushed to market to meet the work-from-home moment. They lacked support for many legacy protocols (VOIP, ICMP, AS400, etc.), it was extremely difficult to set up policies, and many did not even inspect traffic. This left companies longing for more simplicity and stronger security controls.

"Cybersecurity has never been more important, so it's no surprise that zero trust, and ZTNA solutions, have become a critical focus area for enterprises. What is surprising is how clunky, complex, and underwhelming most of the ZTNA 1.0 solutions are. With help from 50+ CISOs, we designed Atmos ZTNA to be a Modern Day ZTNA service that is smart, yet incredibly simple — so that on day one, IT security leaders can embrace true zero trust, without the headache," said Dor Knafo, Axis co-founder and CEO.

New Atmos ZTNA Features

· Free ZTNA 1.0 Migration Tool + ZTNA BuyBack Program — To make it easy for enterprise teams to migrate from ZTNA 1.0 to the Atmos ZTNA service, Axis launched the industry's first ZTNA migration tool. The migration tool takes application segments developed in Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) and converts them to Atmos ZTNA applications. The customer then uses the service's simple policy system to define policy — all within just a few minutes. In conjunction with the migration tool, Axis has also launched the industry's first ZTNA buyout program where ZTNA 1.0 customers receive up to 6 months of free service when they replace their ZTNA service and agree to a three-year Atmos Core Edition subscription. Any enterprise that signs up will also receive the Atmos Web Gateway module, as well.

· Hyper-intelligence for adaptive access — A new multicloud PoP resolution capability allows Atmos to automatically select the most optimal connectivity path, and auto-select the AWS, Google, or Oracle PoP for brokering — by using latency telemetry. So if AWS goes down, either of the other two cloud providers can be used to broker connectivity — or vice versa. Axis also added in auto-session termination, where Atmos uses its continuous monitoring capability to terminate live sessions if identity, or user group, changes take place. Lastly, the company added enhanced telemetry to its Atmos Agent. Within the unified Atmos Dashboard, IT admins can now view a "Live" device posture status, as well as auto-detect jailbroken end-user devices. Each of these are critical in the world of work-from-anywhere, and are industry firsts.

· Protective surface discovery & security — Axis added a new Additional Domain Discovery tool that auto-discovers all unknown related domains when onboarding internal applications, like Outlook, and allows IT to easily add to the application's policy. Axis also added an industry-first User group pairing capability, which allows IT to easily define the IP ranges and destinations specific user groups have access to in a way that overrides all previous access policies — for simplified least-privilege access.

· "Edgier" — The Atmos platform is designed to artfully extend secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud. Axis announced that it added new PoPs in San Jose, Phoenix, North Virginia, London, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, Hong Kong, and Sydney, based on increased customer demand. Axis also launched its "PoP Desert Initiative." The company works with prospects/customers, as design partners, to discover geographic areas where latency exists and works with them to deploy new Atmos PoPs, which can be done in under one hour, with no hardware required. The goal is to constantly deliver the industry's fastest user-connectivity experience.

Availability

All of these Atmos ZTNA capabilities and announcements are generally available today.

Atmos SSE Platform

Short for "Atmosphere," Atmos is the modern alternative to legacy hub-and-spoke network architectures, and Security Service Edge (SSE) platforms that have data center-based architectures. Atmos helps IT avoid the need to connect users to the corporate network, drastically reduce exposure to ransomware threats, and spend less time on costly, and complex, firewall-based network segmentation. Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules — Zero Trust Network Access, Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, and Digital Experience monitoring — into one platform with one pane of glass.

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team, which hails from Israel’s acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage, and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin.