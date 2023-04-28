AT&T: What Security Pros Should Know About the Evolving Edge Ecosystem

Teresa Lanowitz of AT&T Business discusses how the advent of edge computing has created inadvertent security risks for organizations. She unpacks the biggest security threats at the edge and how defenders can blunt any advantage those threats might convey, as well as how edge security has moved from afterthought to something that's central and strategic. Lanowitz also talks about who should be responsible for edge security and how to set up a shared responsibility model.

Theresa Lanowitz is a proven global influencer and speaks on trends and emerging technology poised to help today’s enterprise organizations flourish. Theresa is currently the head of evangelism at AT&T Business - Cybersecurity. Prior to joining AT&T, Theresa was an industry analyst with boutique analyst firm voke and Gartner. While at Gartner, Theresa spearheaded the application quality ecosystem, championed application security technology, and created the successful Application Development conference.