AT&T: How Secure Edge Computing Is Poised to Reshape Healthcare

Theresa Lanowitz of AT&T Business talks about the many ways edge computing is revolutionizing healthcare, particularly where improving the patient experience is concerned. Healthcare workers and security pros can jointly address requirements without sidestepping challenges, especially as budgets shift to support more features and better security. Lanowitz also shares her predictions regarding how edge computing will transform healthcare over the next several years.

About the Speaker: Theresa Lanowitz is a proven global influencer and speaks around the world on trends and emerging technology poised to help today's IT organizations flourish. Prior to joining AT&T Cybersecurity, she founded the industry analyst firm voke to highlight emerging technologies and the benefits of adoption ahead of legacy analyst firms. Theresa was also an industry analyst at Gartner, where she spearheaded the application quality ecosystem, championed application security technology, and created the successful Application Development conference. Throughout her career, Theresa has been a trusted advisor to some of the most innovative and influential companies and executives in the world.