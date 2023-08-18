informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Cloud
1 MIN READ
video

AT&T: How Secure Edge Computing Is Poised to Reshape Healthcare

In this Dark Reading News Desk segment, Theresa Lanowitz of AT&T Business discusses edge computing's impact on the healthcare industry.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 18, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney chats with Theresa Lanowitz, Head of Cybersecurity Evangelism, AT&T Business
Source: Dark Reading

Theresa Lanowitz of AT&T Business talks about the many ways edge computing is revolutionizing healthcare, particularly where improving the patient experience is concerned. Healthcare workers and security pros can jointly address requirements without sidestepping challenges, especially as budgets shift to support more features and better security. Lanowitz also shares her predictions regarding how edge computing will transform healthcare over the next several years.

About the Speaker: Theresa Lanowitz is a proven global influencer and speaks around the world on trends and emerging technology poised to help today's IT organizations flourish. Prior to joining AT&T Cybersecurity, she founded the industry analyst firm voke to highlight emerging technologies and the benefits of adoption ahead of legacy analyst firms. Theresa was also an industry analyst at Gartner, where she spearheaded the application quality ecosystem, championed application security technology, and created the successful Application Development conference. Throughout her career, Theresa has been a trusted advisor to some of the most innovative and influential companies and executives in the world.

Application SecurityIdentity & Access ManagementPrivacyAuthentication
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports