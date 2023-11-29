XM Cyber Launches Kubernetes Exposure Management to Intelligently Protect Critical Container EnvironmentsXM Cyber Launches Kubernetes Exposure Management to Intelligently Protect Critical Container Environments
November 29, 2023
PRESS RELEASE
HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, the leader in hybrid cloud exposure management, today announced new capabilities that provide complete and continuous visibility into risks and vulnerabilities in Kubernetes environments. Kubernetes Exposure Management helps security teams protect critical assets running in Kubernetes clusters across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure.
The new solution delivers continuous visibility into vulnerabilities, risky permissions, and misconfigurations that could allow attackers to breach Kubernetes environments and access valuable data and applications. By extending XM Cyber's industry-leading XM Attack Graph Analysis™ to Kubernetes, organizations can now see integrated risks across hybrid environments and intelligently prioritize remediation based on potential impact to critical assets.
"We are early adopters of XM Cyber's new Kubernetes features in order to achieve full transparency into our customer environments", said Moritz Tuerk, Chief Product Owner Security for SAP Product Engineering. "With the comprehensive attack path view, we can enhance the security of the SAP cloud even further than what is currently possible."
Key benefits of XM Cyber's Kubernetes Exposure Management include:
360-Degree Visibility: Gain a comprehensive view of risks and excessive permissions across all Kubernetes assets.
Protection for Sensitive Resources: Ensure the security of vital Kubernetes resources like ConfigMaps and Secrets.
Cross-Environment Analysis that reduces remediation efforts: Perform multi-step attack modeling, risk assessment, and prioritization that considers the needs of multiple domains.
Rapid Time-to-Value: Initial deployment can be completed in hours to unlock actionable exposure insights from day one.
Security issues have caused 67% of companies to delay or slow down Kubernetes deployment. XM Cyber's Kubernetes Exposure Management capabilities are aimed at helping security teams tackle this emerging risk vector head-on.
"Kubernetes adoption is accelerating, but securing these highly complex environments remains a huge challenge," said Boaz Gorodissky, CTO at XM Cyber. "Our new Kubernetes Exposure Management equips security teams with the comprehensive visibility and automated control they urgently need to reduce attack surfaces and proactively protect critical container workloads."
To learn more about XM Cyber, please visit: https://xmcyber.com/solution-briefs/kubernetes-continuous-exposure-management/.
About XM Cyber
XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud exposure management company that's changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber transforms exposure management by demonstrating how attackers leverage and combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, and more, across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-prem environments to compromise critical assets. With XM Cyber, you can see all the ways attackers might advance, and all the best ways to stop them, pinpointing where to remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel.
Hacking Your Digital Identity: How Cybercriminals Can and Will Get Around Your Authentication MethodsOct 26, 2023
Modern Supply Chain Security: Integrated, Interconnected, and Context-DrivenNov 06, 2023
How to Combat the Latest Cloud Security ThreatsNov 06, 2023
Reducing Cyber Risk in Enterprise Email Systems: It's Not Just Spam and PhishingNov 01, 2023
SecOps & DevSecOps in the CloudNov 06, 2023
Editor's Choice
9 Traits You Need to Succeed as a Cybersecurity Leader
The Ultimate Guide to the CISSP
AI in Cybersecurity: Using artificial intelligence to mitigate emerging security risks
Building Immunity: The 2021 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry Cyber Threat Landscape Report
2021 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Report