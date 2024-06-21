VicOne Solutions for Detection of Zero-Day Vulnerabilities and Contextualized Attack Paths

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS and TOKYO, June 18, 2024— VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, today announced that its xNexus and xZETA solutions are available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). xNexus is a next-generation vehicle security operations center (VSOC) platform and xZETA is an automotive vulnerability and software bill of materials (SBOM) management system. These safeguard the automotive software supply chain with unique zero-day threat intelligence, providing accurate, contextualized, and actionable insights for risk assessment.

AWS customers will now have access to VicOne’s solutions directly within AWS Marketplace. VicOne provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of xNexus and xZETA within their AWS Marketplace account.

“In various ways, our listing in AWS Marketplace is another of our efforts to help automotive manufacturers to securely put in place all of the many high-quality solutions they need across a globally scoped software supply chain for SDVs (software-defined vehicles),” said Max Cheng, chief executive officer of VicOne. “By accessing VicOne solutions, customers, MSSPs (managed security service providers) and other partners can more efficiently and simply offer our products to protect the automotive software supply chain against zero-day vulnerabilities and cyberattacks.”

xNexus integrates with VicOne’s in-vehicle VSOC sensor, leveraging a unique large language modeling (LLM) approach to provide customized reporting to support VSOC teams. xNexus provides VSOC teams with actionable and contextualized attack paths based on different stakeholders’ needs. The capabilities delivered by VicOne’s next-gen VSOC platform accelerate threat investigations, enable confident response to attacks, and effectively reduce the burden of chasing false alarms.

xZETA is an automotive vulnerability and SBOM management system that scans vehicle software to identify zero-day, undisclosed, known, and customer-discovered vulnerabilities, along with CWE, malware, and advanced persistent threats. Through xZETA’s patent-pending VicOne Vulnerability Impact Rating (VVIR) technology, external and internal insights are integrated to prioritize high-risk vulnerabilities. This enables swift identification of high-risk issues and formulation of corresponding strategies. Information feeds back into Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) results to ensure alignment with ISO/SAE 21434 processes and maintain continuous monitoring.

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.