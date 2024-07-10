Saviynt Expands Capabilities With EY Alliance, Elevating Approach to External User Management With its Identity Cloud

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 – Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced a collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) to manage robust third-party identities, as well as simplify the administration of external staff throughout the entire identity lifecycle.

“The ability for an organization to interface with a third-party entity is important for many of our clients. They rely on external workers to provide supplies, services, and other functions critical to our client’s business,” said Sam Tang, EY’s Digital Identity Leader. “We believe the combination of Saviynt’s Identity Cloud technical solution and EY’s experience will help clients meet their identity and access management (IAM) needs. It will also potentially reduce cost, simplify and streamline operations, and turn IAM into a true business enabler.”

EY’s extensive IAM consulting experience provides a deep understanding of its clients’ needs and strategies with innovative IAM solution design. Saviynt’s technology is posed to solve those current challenges, while also keeping the future in mind, and developing solutions that can flex to accommodate future requirements and industry innovations with relative ease.

This collaboration between Saviynt and EY will enable clients to simplify the on-boarding and administration of external workforce, suppliers and other external user relationships, while also improving the user experience and risk management of the organizations that implement this solution. It will also provide:

A delegated on-boarding workflow: Enabling external organizations to manage users directly, reducing operational costs and administrative labor.

An integration with online identity proofing vendors: Saviynt’s external user management function helps to improve the trust clients have in who external users are and what risks they may bring to their organization.

Control over external users and their access: The Identity Cloud platform by Saviynt will directly manage the on-boarding and full access lifecycle of external identities seamlessly for enterprise users.

Incorporation of identity and organizational risk into access decisions: This fills a significant gap in current commercial tools and enables a risk-based approach to external user access management.

Better insight into off-boarding of external users

“The industry has historically lacked effective tools to manage external users and their access, and many suboptimal homegrown solutions have been created in the process,” said Paul Zolfaghari, President at Saviynt. “Saviynt’s answer for managing these external identities will greatly improve the administration of this critical user community throughout its entire lifecycle.”

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt’s cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.