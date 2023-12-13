Saudi Arabian students are researching and running risk assessments of large language models (LLMs) as part of a cooperation venture between academia and industry in the Gulf region.

Students from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals who specialize in AI and cybersecurity participated in workshops on the practical and systematic application of LLMs in a delegation visit to the Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC) in Bahrain, according to regional news.

The aim is to enhance the students' capabilities in proactively identifying and assessing potential risks across different platforms, using Amazon Cloud Services for monitoring; implementing network security measures to secure Web infrastructure on Amazon Web Services; and designing tools for written and verbal communication platforms.

The university praised NVTC for its efforts to empower young people, providing the students with technical skills and integrating theory with practical application.