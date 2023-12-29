PRESS RELEASE



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Talon Cyber Security, a pioneer of enterprise browser technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Talon to Palo Alto Networks," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "Most work today occurs via web browsers, often on unmanaged devices, which poses enormous security risks. Through the seamless integration of Talon's Enterprise Browser with Prisma® SASE, we will be elevating our best-in-class solution that helps provide ironclad security and data protection for all users across all applications and from any device or location. Additionally, we plan to extend Talon's cutting-edge Enterprise Browser technology to our qualified SASE AI customers at no additional cost."

In today's evolving threat landscape, employees frequently use personal and unmanaged devices to access critical business applications, including using mobile devices alongside corporate laptops. While this approach increases productivity, the lack of consistent security, control and visibility across devices increases security risk. To tackle these challenges, organizations need a holistic SASE solution that securely enables users to access vital business applications regardless of their chosen device. As part of that SASE solution, Talon's Enterprise Browser will provide additional layers of protection against phishing attacks, web-based attacks and malicious browser extensions. Talon also offers extensive controls to help ensure that sensitive data does not escape the confines of the browser, regardless of whether the enterprise manages the device.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is the secure foundation for agile, cloud-enabled organizations. Integrating Talon with Prisma Access can provide customers with substantial productivity benefits by enabling unmanaged devices, but also ensures consistent security and deeper visibility into device usage, all while preserving user privacy. This acquisition reinforces Prisma SASE's position as the most complete single-vendor SASE solution, enabling customers to adopt a unified SASE approach for complete Zero Trust security. Prisma SASE, along with the Enterprise Browser, are paramount to securing all web applications — public and private — and all devices, both managed and unmanaged.

The offer of complimentary Talon Enterprise Browser for Palo Alto Networks' qualified SASE AI customers will be available soon.