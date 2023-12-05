Sponsored By

December 5, 2023

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite, announces a new partnership with CrowdStrike, a global leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data protection. This collaboration will provide customers the opportunity to leverage the industry-leading, AI-Powered CrowdStrike Falcon® platform with Foresite's proprietary ProVision Managed Services for Foresite's Channel Partners and their customers.

"Foresite is known for helping organizations get the most value from their technology investments with log correlation and 24/7 monitoring and response," says Tracy Fox, Foresite's National Channel Director, "With the addition of the Crowdstrike Falcon platform, we have the industry's recognized leader to protect small business to enterprise and stop costly data breaches." 

Foresite delivers a broad suite of cybersecurity and compliance solutions through hundreds of resellers to help clients meet compliance requirements and stay protected against evolving cyber threats.

About ForesiteForesite is a leading cybersecurity provider offering a broad suite of solutions designed to help clients meet their cybersecurity and compliance objectives. Our ProVision platform enables 24×7 advanced threat detection and response with advanced MITRE ATT&CK alignment and security automation and orchestration. Foresite makes it easier to achieve compliance with a variety of compliance frameworks including NIST CSF, ISO 27001, and more thanks to our automated compliance platform and in-house consulting experts. For more information, visit: https://foresite.com/ 

