CrowdStrike Expands Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator With AWS and NVIDIA

AUSTIN, Texas and Fal.Con 2024, Las Vegas – September 16, 2024 — CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the launch of its second annual Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator with Amazon Web Services (AWS). NVIDIA also joins in supporting the Accelerator program, powering the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud security startups. Targeting cybersecurity’s next market-defining disruptors across the U.S. and EMEA, AWS and CrowdStrike with NVIDIA through its Inception program, will provide mentorship, technical expertise, funding and go-to-market opportunities.

Applications for the AWS and CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator with NVIDIA are open from September 16, 2024 to January 10, 2025. Selected startups will be enrolled in a free eight-week program developed by AWS, CrowdStrike and NVIDIA that offers mentorship and guidance from industry experts and executives. Startups will also have access to top-tier global cybersecurity investors, enablement sessions, and up to $25,000 in AWS Activate credits, among other exclusive benefits.

At the end of the program, participants can present their innovations at an in-person Demo Day at the AWS Startup Loft in San Francisco, which will take place during the RSA Conference in April 2025. Winning presentations may be eligible to receive funding from the CrowdStrike Falcon® Fund.

“CrowdStrike and AWS created the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator as a formative, value creation experience for innovative startups to learn, create and grow. Since participating in the Accelerator, last year’s cohort participants raised over $150 million from leading global VCs,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “We’re proud to welcome NVIDIA as a supporter of the Accelerator program – bringing together market-leading cybersecurity, cloud and AI expertise to cultivate tomorrow’s great innovators.”

“For startups seeking to tackle the most pressing security challenges, the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator provides the AI technologies, accelerated computing resources and technical expertise they need,” said Bartley Richardson, director of cybersecurity engineering at NVIDIA.

To apply, visit this website. Startups are encouraged to review the terms and conditions here.