Codezero Raises $3.5M Seed Funding From Ballistic Ventures to Secure Multicloud Application Development

PRESS RELEASE

VANCOUVER, BC,March 12, 2024/PRNewswire/ -- Codezero, the innovator in secure enterprise microservices development, today announced a $3.5 million seed-funding round led by Ballistic Ventures, the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity. This investment marks a significant leap forward in Codezero's mission to reimagine multi-cloud, collaborative microservices development. Ballistic Ventures' investment adds to the support from its existing, impressive list of angel investors and advisors, including Thomas Dohmke (GitHub CEO), Nick Caldwell (Microsoft, HubSpot, and Peloton), Marty Weiner (Pinterest and Reddit), and James Routh (AMEX, CVS, KPMG, and JPMorgan Chase).

"Multi-cloud, microservices-based architectures have become essential for digital business transformation. However, developing microservices across disparate cloud environments can force tradeoffs between developer productivity and security. Codezero eliminates these tradeoffs," said Reed Clayton, Co-founder and CEO of Codezero. "Our mission is to empower DevOps teams with collaborative, multi-cloud infrastructure that prioritizes both security and developer productivity. As a cybersecurity-focused VC firm, Ballistic shares in this mission, and we're thrilled to be a part of their portfolio."

The "developer security problem" refers to a complex set of risks and vulnerabilities arising from the multiple levels of access and control that developers require over various staging and production systems. This situation is fraught with unintended risks, given that developers often require elevated permissions to create, manage, and deploy software and infrastructure. Codezero Teamspaces is an identity-aware overlay network. This means developers can instantly create environments consisting of services spanning local, cloud, and even their colleagues' computers. They can do this without needing to know anything about the underlying infrastructure, networking, or direct access to credentials. Unlike other approaches, Teamspaces provides a locally accessible ephemeral environment that is identical to production. As a result, developers are vastly more productive and can deliver higher-quality code faster. Teamspaces can span multiple cloud vendors and be accessible to developers across the globe safely and seamlessly.

"Our investment in Codezero fits squarely into two of our investment themes. The Codezero solution solves what is arguably the largest outstanding issue in the 'Shift-Left' security theme. It also brings a scalable and manageable 'Zero Trust' approach to the provisioning of developer access," said Roger Thornton, General Partner of Ballistic Ventures, who joins the Codezero Board of Directors as part of the firm's investment. "With their impressive team and technology, we're excited to have Codezero join the portfolio."

With the new capital, Codezero is set to grow its sales and marketing teams and expand its partner network. This move is strategic for the company's reach into enterprise DevOps and DevSecOps organizations, cloud-service providers, and cloud-migration specialists.

Developers and IT professionals from all organizations are invited to transform their microservices development with Codezero Teamspaces. Learn more at codezero.io.

About Codezero

Codezero is at the forefront of microservices development, employing an identity-aware overlay network that delivers transparent security to DevOps. By pioneering the use of dynamic Teamspaces, Codezero facilitates unparalleled collaboration, freeing DevOps teams from the complexities of infrastructure management and the pitfalls of passwords and secrets while still enabling them to use their preferred tools within a secure, streamlined ecosystem. At Codezero, our mission is clear: Code boldly!

About Ballistic Ventures

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 90 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, ArcSight, Fortify, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures.com.