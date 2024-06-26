Akamai Completes Acquisition of API Security Company Noname

PRESS RELEASE

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announces the company has completed its acquisition of application programming interface (API) security company, Noname Security. On May 7, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in exchange for approximately $450 million.

Noname, one of the top API security vendors in the market, is expected to accelerate Akamai's ability to meet growing customer demand and market requirements as the use of APIs continues to expand. Specifically, Akamai will be able to extend protection across all API traffic locations, no matter the business, integration, or deployment requirements customers may have. Akamai also expects to gain greater scale with Noname's additional sales and marketing resources, and established channel and alliance relationships.

For more information, visit the Akamai application and API security page and the Akamai blog.

