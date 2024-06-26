Akamai Completes Acquisition of API Security Company Noname

June 26, 2024

1 Min Read

PRESS RELEASE

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announces the company has completed its acquisition of application programming interface (API) security company, Noname Security. On May 7, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in exchange for approximately $450 million.

Noname, one of the top API security vendors in the market, is expected to accelerate Akamai's ability to meet growing customer demand and market requirements as the use of APIs continues to expand. Specifically, Akamai will be able to extend protection across all API traffic locations, no matter the business, integration, or deployment requirements customers may have. Akamai also expects to gain greater scale with Noname's additional sales and marketing resources, and established channel and alliance relationships.

For more information, visit the Akamai application and API security page and the Akamai blog.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

VMware logo in black and white
Сloud Security
Critical VMware Bugs Open Swaths of VMs to RCE, Data TheftCritical VMware Bugs Open Swaths of VMs to RCE, Data Theft
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Jun 18, 2024
3 Min Read
Two astronauts walking on the surface of an alien planet with rover in the background
Cyber Risk
Space: The Final Frontier for CyberattacksSpace: The Final Frontier for Cyberattacks
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jun 17, 2024
6 Min Read
Closeup of Japanese yellow joro spider
Remote Workforce
Scattered Spider Pivots to SaaS Application AttacksScattered Spider Pivots to SaaS Application Attacks
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jun 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events