Abstract Security Expands Multi-Cloud Security Operations

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security, building the future of AI-enabled security operations, today announced it has added support for deployments within Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The support for GCP follows Abstract Security's existing support for AWS and Azure. Abstract enables multi-cloud deployments of its SOC platform, deploying multiple instances of Abstract Security around the world to support data localization requirements and eliminate data transfer costs. Additionally, Abstract supports transactions through both AWS and Azure marketplaces with GCP coming soon.

"Abstract's ability to offer customers a true multi-cloud offering with three different cloud platforms in AWS, Azure and now GCP is something we're very proud of for this growing startup," said Colby DeRodeff, co-founder and CEO of Abstract Security. "Because we deploy directly into our customers' cloud environment, we enable those customers to truly own their own data, which separates us from most of our competitors."

Abstract Security's SOC platform offers:

Seamless integration with local GCP services - Ensuring strong security coverage and visibility into GCP services.

Abstract Intel Gallery - As part of Abstract's data fabric, organizations can leverage no-code ETL to enrich events with real-time threat intelligence, enhancing detection accuracy and relevancy.

Real-time streaming threat detection - Security analytics are powered by AI, enabling enterprises to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Compliance and data sovereignty - Providing a single search and reporting view across regional deployments, enabling compliance with data localization requirements.

Abstract has seen growing demand since emerging from stealth and announcing its Seed funding in March 2024. In April, Abstract announced the opening of its first Middle East office. In May, the company announced the addition of Christopher Key to its Board of Directors and was selected as a "Pioneering Cybersecurity Startup" winner, as part of the 2024 Global Infosec Awards.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

The leadership team of Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, Chris Camacho, and Stefan Zier bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, at companies such as ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and Sumo Logic. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted.