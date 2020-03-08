Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Careers & People

What to Tell Young People of Color About InfoSec Careers

CEO and founder of Revolution Cyber Juliet Okafor and Baker Hughes Director of Global OT Security Programs Paul Brager talk about the unique lessons and hard truths they provide when mentoring young black cybersecurity professionals.

Filmed for the Dark Reading News Desk at Black Hat Virtual USA.

