What to Tell Young People of Color About InfoSec Careers

PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05

In Contour ( Ingress controller for Kubernetes) before version 1.7.0, a bad actor can shut down all instances of Envoy, essentially killing the entire ingress data plane. GET requests to /shutdown on port 8090 of the Envoy pod initiate Envoy's shutdown procedure. The shutdown procedure includes flip...



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05

In Sulu before versions 1.6.35, 2.0.10, and 2.1.1, when the "Forget password" feature on the login screen is used, Sulu asks the user for a username or email address. If the given string is not found, a response with a `400` error code is returned, along with a error message saying that th...



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05

Unexpected behavior violation in McAfee Total Protection (MTP) prior to 16.0.R26 allows local users to turn off real time scanning via a specially crafted object making a specific function call.



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05

The ATOS/Sips (aka Atos-Magento) community module 3.0.0 to 3.0.5 for Magento allows command injection.



PUBLISHED:

2020-08-05