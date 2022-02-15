NYU Tandon Launches Chief Information Security Officer Program

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYU Tandon School of Engineering is pleased to announce the launch of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Program for senior professionals in cybersecurity-focused roles seeking career advancement. Launched in partnership with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality upskilling education accessible and affordable, the 9-month program will prepare digital leaders for the C-suite through integrated collaborative projects and immersive online modules.

In today's connected world where organizations are increasingly reliant on remote work, the potential for cyberattacks has grown dramatically. The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2021 puts cybersecurity failure as the fourth most significant global risk today.[1] With a world-class faculty and state-of-the-art labs producing groundbreaking research, NYU Tandon is at the forefront of cybersecurity studies. The CISO Program provides participants with the opportunity to:

Acquire the tools to assess and quantify IT risks and develop an information security road map that aligns with their organization's growth trajectory

Explore new and emerging technologies and the latest trends in cybersecurity

Craft their journey based on their learning goals, with an immersive core curriculum to broaden their skill set and a choice of electives to further deepen their expertise

Learn from world-renowned faculty, seasoned industry experts, and accomplished global peers.

The CISO program is an exceptional opportunity for senior professionals to gain the holistic perspective required to succeed as a cybersecurity leader.

Jim Routh, the program's faculty director and a member of the NYU Cyber Fellows Advisory Council, is an industry leader in digital transformation and innovation in cybersecurity practices. He notes that the program is beneficial for newly appointed CISOs (or equivalent) and rising cybersecurity professionals who want to step into leadership roles. "The one-size-fits-all model of compliance-based cybersecurity no longer works as threat actors can easily exploit vulnerabilities across enterprises. Instead, organizations now need to implement risk-driven cybersecurity programs," he said. "The CISO Program has been designed to equip participants with the skills and frameworks to lead information security strategy and build an enterprise-wide cybersecurity culture," says Routh.

The program comprises three core modules spanning 18 weeks followed by a choice of two electives of eight weeks each. In addition, live interaction with industry practitioners provides an outside-in perspective on the latest industry trends while CISO Circle offers networking and mentoring opportunities with an exclusive advisory board of industry experts. The program concludes with a three-day networking event on the NYU Tandon campus in Brooklyn, New York City.

"The modern CISO must be a business leader, motivating collaboration across the organization and driving solutions that enable the company to manage evolving risk and achieve its business goals," said Lisa Rohrer, head of university partnerships at Emeritus. Emeritus is delighted to partner with NYU Tandon in helping current and aspiring CISOs build the necessary skills and advance their careers."

The nine-month program is priced at US $18,000, which includes all program materials, teaching fees, and access to online coursework. The program starts in March 2022 and is open for enrollment through Emeritus. For more information about the program, visit https://em.online.engineering.nyu.edu/chief-information-security-officer-program.

