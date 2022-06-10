Migrating apps to the cloud has set off a hiring frenzy for security pros with expertise related to data analysis and monitoring, observes Jack Naglieri of Panther Labs. It's also created a big need to make workloads more manageable, he adds. And against the backdrop of an industrywide security skills gap and a limited pool of candidates, Naglieri has advice for teams looking to make hiring and training more effective.
Mitigating the Security Skills Shortage
Panther Labs' Jack Naglieri joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk at RSA Conference to discuss how to improve hiring and training.
