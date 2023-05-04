Google Launches Cybersecurity Career Certificate Program

Google has added a new certification program aimed at training a new generation of cybersecurity professionals under its existing Google Career Certificates initiative.

Google estimates there are currently more than 750,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the US alone, while meanwhile the rate of cyberattacks increased 38% globally. The new Google Cybersecurity Certificate program will offer affordable, accessible information security training on identifying and mitigating threats, as well as hands-on experience with tools including Python, Linux, and Security Information and Event Management Systems (SIEM), the company said in a post today.

Google said the program also offers an opportunity to reach a more diverse pool of candidates for cybersecurity jobs, including women and workers of color currently underrepresented in the field.

"Part of our broader Google commitment to developing the cybersecurity workforce, the Certificate is designed and taught by Google's cybersecurity experts," Google's announcement said. "It will prepare learners for entry-level jobs in cybersecurity in less than six months with no prior experience required, create greater opportunities for people around the world and help fill the growing number of open cyber roles."

Google's Career Certificate Consortium, launched in 2018, is headed up by more than 150 employers and partners with more than 400 educational institutions and is focused on solving critical skills gap issues across multiple sectors.

So far, Google reported that it has graduated more than 150,000 people from its program, 55% of whom identify as Asian, Black, or Latino.

Note: Dark Reading is a featured cybersecurity content resource in the new Google Cybersecurity Certificate program.