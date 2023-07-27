informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Careers & People
2 MIN READ
Products & Releases

CompTIA ChannelCon Technology Vendor Fair Highlights Tech Solutions

July 27, 2023

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 160 product vendors and distributors will be on hand for the Technology Vendor Fair at CompTIA ChannelCon 2023, the tech industry's premier annual conference Aug. 1-3 in Las Vegas.

"This year's ChannelCon theme is 'Build the Impossible,' and the exhibitors at our Technology Vendor Fair are proof that you can make that happen," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "Attendees will get an up-close look at the innovative products and services that are re-shaping the tech landscape."

ChannelCon exhibitors that have previewed their participation in the event include:

  • Auvik Networks (Booth #211), which recently announced a new solution to provide IT professionals with deep visibility into an organization's growing SaaS environment, as well as a new partner program.
  • FortMesa (#109), a provider of security enablement tools for IT service provider companies that provides critical support for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark program.
  • Mailprotector (#404), recognized with the XCellence in Boardroom Execution award at the 2023 XChange Security event.
  • Timus Networks (#820), winner of five Globee® Cybersecurity Awards for providing comprehensive and cost-effective solutions for businesses of all types and sizes.

Other exhibitors at the ChannelCon Technology Vendor Fair include AlertOps (#609), compliancerisk.io (#307), CrushBank Technologies (#5100, Devolutions (#406), Excel and Flourish (#815), Exigence LTD (#704), High Wire Networks (#308), ieMentor (#823), Inbay (#703), Kamanja (#505), Law Office of Bradley Gross PA (#409), Orpheus Cyber (#209), PC Matic (#420), Pia (#304), SaaS Alerts (#616), Shield Cyber (#314), The Tech Degenerates (#715), trackd (#514), TruNorth Dynamics (#819), Uptime Solutions (#711), Whitehat Virtual Technology (#501) and ZenContract (#802).

For the latest news from the conference visit the ChannelCon Virtual Press Office.

About CompTIA 

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
10 Free Purple Team Security Tools to Check Out
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Black Hat Offers Pen-Testing Certification Exam
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Microsoft 365 Breach Risk Widens to Millions of Azure AD Apps
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Microsoft Relents, Offers Free Critical Logging to All 365 Customers
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports