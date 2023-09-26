Catalyte Leverages Google Career Certificates to Expand Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Opportunities

BALTIMORE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyte is partnering to use Google's Cybersecurity Certificate to prepare apprentices for a new career in the high-growth field of cybersecurity. Apprentices will earn the Google Cybersecurity Certificate as part of Catalyte's cybersecurity apprenticeship. Built by cybersecurity experts at Google and vetted by national employers, the certificate helps businesses fill critical roles and enables people to qualify for entry-level jobs including cybersecurity analyst and information security analyst. Catalyte cybersecurity apprentices will complete the certificate in approximately 12 weeks, with no prior degree or experience required.

Catalyte's end-to-end reskilling platform de-risks the hiring process for employers. It also allows historically excluded groups to have an equal opportunity to launch and grow new family-sustaining careers, regardless of their previous work or education experience. Adding the cross-platform, industry standard Google Cybersecurity Certificate and curriculum to its free cybersecurity apprentice program will further bolster the skill level of Catalyte's apprentices, creating the talented and diverse next generation of in-demand cybersecurity experts.

"Adding the Google Cybersecurity Certificate to Catalyte's apprenticeship program opens the floodgates to who has access to the critical field of cybersecurity," said Matthew Derella, CEO of Catalyte. "Our ability to discover talent from historically excluded groups, combined with the technical rigor of Google's industry-standard cybersecurity curriculum, means an entirely new generation of talent can now keep our national, economic and personal information secure. We look forward to working with Google and bringing our more equitable talent model, powered by Google's certificates, to both the public and private sector markets."

Google's Cybersecurity Certificate will prepare people for entry-level roles by training them to identify common cyber risks, threats and vulnerabilities, as well as how to mitigate them by protecting networks, devices, people and data from unauthorized access and cyber attacks. Learners will get hands-on experience using Python, Linux and an array of security programs including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools. The certificate will also prepare people for the CompTIA Security+ exam, the industry leading certification for cybersecurity roles — they will earn a dual credential if they complete both.

"Global interest in cybersecurity jobs among job seekers has reached an all-time high on Google Search this year, yet businesses continue to report a large cybersecurity skills gap," said Lisa Gevelber, Founder, Grow with Google. "The data is clear: we must create more pathways for people to enter the cybersecurity field and build a lasting career. Google is combining our industry-leading expertise in cybersecurity with our proven approach to training people for in-demand jobs to help create a solution. The Google Cybersecurity Certificate will help businesses fill cybersecurity roles and enable people to earn an industry-recognized credential that will qualify them for a great job."

Employers looking to gain a competitive advantage and diversify their workforce by hiring Catalyte's cybersecurity apprentices can contact [email protected] to learn more.

About Catalyte

Catalyte has redefined hiring. Its proprietary AI uses 500+ data points to unbiasedly discover and develop high-potential talent. By elevating aptitude over pedigree, Catalyte deploys a workforce that looks like America and that helps its clients boost productivity, quality and diversity metrics. By giving high-grit, high-aptitude talent the opportunity to launch new careers, Catalyte transforms individuals, companies and communities. For more information, visit www.catalyte.io.