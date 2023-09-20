Bishop Fox Expands Leadership With First CISO and CTO

PHOENIX, AZ – July 19, 2023 – Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced the establishment of the company’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). New CISO Christie Terrill is a 14-year Bishop Fox veteran and a holds more than 20 years of experience in security and technology services. New CTO Aaron Symanski assumes the role in a full-time capacity, after having served as CTO in an interim capacity since the fall of 2022. Both Terrill and Symanski will report to CEO Vinnie Liu.

Leading up to becoming CISO, Terrill was instrumental in the rigorous, multi-year process of completing two major industry certifications for secure information management. The company recently completed certification for ISO/IEC 27001 Type 2, which is recognized as the global standard for effective information management. Bishop Fox also completed the SOC 2 Type 2 Security Trust Services Criteria, which provides assurance about the effectiveness of controls in place to manage customer data. The company had achieved SOC 2 Type 1 in Feb 2023.

"2023 has been a year of change for many, including us, and one aspect of that change has been a continued organizational advancement and a leveling up of our leadership," said Liu. "We're very excited to add a CISO and CTO to join our first ever CPO and CFOs. Christie has been integral for many years in helping us develop our operational strategy, simultaneous with creating the greatest value for our clients. Aaron's move to full-time CTO will accelerate our technology-enabled services with his extensive expertise."

Terrill most recently led Delivery Excellence at Bishop Fox, with the goal of maximizing client value and maintaining high quality in the company’s services. Throughout her tenure, she has always been in a client-facing role, including defining scope of services, and delivering security strategy and embedded security program services to clients. Prior to Bishop Fox, Terrill served in multiple technology consulting roles for Global 500 companies with Accenture and Ernst & Young.

Symanski holds more than a decade of experience as a CTO, most recently at Carrick Capital Partners, and prior to that Change Healthcare. He has extensive experience navigating organizational change across technology, operations, business models, and culture. He also holds broad experience creating and evolving technology platforms and services across global financial, healthcare, and sports industries, including more than a decade at Bank of America.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We've worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform, service innovation, and culture of excellence continue to gather accolades from industry award programs including Fast Company, Inc., SC Media, and others, and our offerings are consistently ranked as "world class" in customer experience surveys. We've been actively contributing to and supporting the security community for almost two decades and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.