It was tough to find good, experienced security professionals already — then along the came the Great Resignation to make hiring even tougher, notes Jon Check, executive director of cyber protection solutions for Raytheon Intelligence and Space. Check explains how hiring practices must change, as well as new ways to attract new talent and how to encourage a better work-life balance among SOC personnel.
A Few Simple Ways to Transform Your Cybersecurity Hiring
Raytheon Intelligence & Space's Jon Check joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk at RSA Conference to talk about how hiring must change.
