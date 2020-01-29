Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Careers & People

1/29/2020
01:00 PM
Ericka Chickowski
Connect Directly
Twitter
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

9 Things Application Security Champions Need to Succeed

Common elements to highly effective security champion programs that take DevSecOps to the next level
Previous
1 of 10
Next

Image Source: Adobe (Gajus)

Image Source: Adobe (Gajus)

 
Application security leaders are increasingly developing formal security champion programs that help their companies better embed security expertise and accountability across development and DevOps teams. Security champions are developers, architects, and engineers who take the lead within their teams and projects on security objectives.
 
"A security champion is fundamentally an enabler and promoter of application security best practices," says Shawn Asmus, director of threat management for Optiv. "They help promote the adoption of tools and standards, as well as consult with developers regarding testing results and proposed remediations."
 
Security champions pursue advanced training and are an extra resource for their peers to answer security-related questions. They work with the security team to set realistic requirements for their peers, to more effectively choose and integrate security tools that mesh with development workflows, and to ensure that dev teams are making good on their security promises.
 
We recently surveyed some experts to get perspective on what security champions need to succeed in their roles. Here's what they had to say.
 

 

Ericka Chickowski specializes in coverage of information technology and business innovation. She has focused on information security for the better part of a decade and regularly writes about the security industry as a contributor to Dark Reading.  View Full Bio

Previous
1 of 10
Next
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Greater Focus on Privacy Pays Off for Firms
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  1/27/2020
Average Ransomware Payments More Than Doubled in Q4 2019
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  1/27/2020
For Mismanaged SOCs, The Price Is Not Right
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  1/22/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win a Starbucks Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: I was asking about our progression steps and this is what they provided me.
Current Issue
IT 2020: A Look Ahead
Are you ready for the critical changes that will occur in 2020? We've compiled editor insights from the best of our network (Dark Reading, Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing) to deliver to you a look at the trends, technologies, and threats that are emerging in the coming year. Download it today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
How Enterprises are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
Organizations have invested in a sweeping array of security technologies to address challenges associated with the growing number of cybersecurity attacks. However, the complexity involved in managing these technologies is emerging as a major problem. Read this report to find out what your peers biggest security challenges are and the technologies they are using to address them.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2013-3215
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-29
vtiger CRM 5.4.0 and earlier contain an Authentication Bypass Vulnerability due to improper authentication validation in the validateSession function.
CVE-2019-18634
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-29
In Sudo through 1.8.29, if pwfeedback is enabled in /etc/sudoers, users can trigger a stack-based buffer overflow in the privileged sudo process. (pwfeedback is a default setting in Linux Mint and elementary OS; however, it is NOT the default for upstream and many other packages, and would exist onl...
CVE-2013-2568
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-29
A Command Injection vulnerability exists in Zavio IP Cameras through 1.6.3 via the ap parameter to /cgi-bin/mft/wireless_mft.cgi, which could let a remote malicious user execute arbitrary code.
CVE-2013-2569
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-29
A Security Bypass vulnerability exists in Zavio IP Cameras through 1.6.3 because the RTSP protocol authentication is disabled by default, which could let a malicious user obtain unauthorized access to the live video stream.
CVE-2013-2570
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-29
A Command Injection vulnerability exists in Zavio IP Cameras through 1.6.3 in the General.Time.NTP.Server parameter to the sub_C8C8 function of the binary /opt/cgi/view/param, which could let a remove malicious user execute arbitrary code.