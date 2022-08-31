(ISC)² Opens Global Enrollment for '1 Million Certified in Cybersecurity' Initiative

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — (ISC)² — the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals — today announced that the (ISC)² One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative is now accepting participants. To qualify, individuals must enroll as an (ISC)² Candidate, for free, which entitles them to a wide array of exclusive programs and services to assist individuals starting a cybersecurity career, including free education and exams for the association's new entry-level cybersecurity certification (ISC)² Certified in CybersecuritySM.



First announced by (ISC)² CEO Clar Rosso during last month's Cyber Workforce and Education Summit at the White House, (ISC)² is acting on its pledge to implement meaningful solutions to our global cybersecurity workforce challenges. Research suggests organizations that focus on recruiting and developing entry-level cybersecurity staff — including those with little or no technical experience — accelerate the invaluable hands-on training the next generation of professionals needs to start a successful cybersecurity career.



Those who earn the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity demonstrate to employers that they have the foundational knowledge, skills and abilities necessary for an entry-level cybersecurity role.



"The global cybersecurity workforce shortage is an issue we can no longer just talk about. It's time for decisive action," said Rosso. "I am proud that our association — with its rich history of advocating for the advancement, expansion and enablement of the cybersecurity workforce — is undertaking this unprecedented initiative to make rewarding cybersecurity careers accessible to so many people. We look forward to welcoming our One Million Certified in Cybersecurity participants to our community as (ISC)² Candidates and soon as new certified members of our association."



How the Program Works



To participate in the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity initiative, individuals must visit www.isc2.org/candidate and enroll as an (ISC)² Candidate. Upon completion of that process, which includes an online form and affirmation to abide by the (ISC)² Code of Ethics, individuals will be able to access their free education and exam via their (ISC)² Candidates benefits page.



Participants will receive a free exam, as well as access to the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity online self-paced education course. The course provides a review of the subject matter published in the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity exam outline, which shares the security concepts on which certification candidates will be evaluated, including:



— Security Principles

— Business Continuity (BC), Disaster Recovery (DR), and Incident Response Concepts

— Access Controls Concepts

— Network Security

— Security Operations



University students, recent graduates, career changers and other professionals wishing to expand their skills and opportunities are encouraged to participate, especially individuals employed or seeking employment within small and midsized businesses.



After successfully completing the exam, participants will become (ISC)² members with access to a wide array of professional development resources to help them throughout their careers. The (ISC)² entry-level cybersecurity certification is the first step on a career-long journey that will help cybersecurity professionals gain experience and work toward advanced qualifications such as the CISSP®.



Encouraging Diversity and Inclusion



In addition to open enrollment, (ISC)² will work closely with new and existing partner organizations to reach historically under-represented populations and encourage greater diversity within the cybersecurity community. (ISC)² has pledged that 500,000 course enrollments and exams will be directed toward students of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), minority-serving institutions (MSIs), tribal organizations and women's organizations across the US and the globe.



For more information on One Million Certified in Cybersecurity, including how to partner with (ISC)² to help support under-represented populations globally, visit www.isc2.org/IMCC.



