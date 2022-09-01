(ISC)(2) Launches 'Certified in Cybersecurity' Entry-Level Certification to Address Global Workforce Gap

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced a landmark expansion of its membership and the global cybersecurity workforce. With the official launch of the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity℠ certification, (ISC)² is delivering on its commitment to address the global cybersecurity workforce gap by creating new pathways into the profession for those interested in a cybersecurity career. Anyone earning the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification demonstrates they have the foundational knowledge, skills, and abilities to take on entry- and junior-level cybersecurity roles, enabling employers to more confidently build resilient teams across all experience levels.

"We are facing a growing global cybersecurity workforce gap of more than 2.7 million people. One of the most persistent cybersecurity staffing challenges organizations around the world experience is being able to identify entry- and junior-level candidates with the right skills and aptitude to learn and grow on the job. At the same time, early career hopefuls are unable to demonstrate their understanding of cybersecurity concepts and gain the attention of hiring managers," said Clar Rosso, (ISC)² CEO. "Our Certified in Cybersecurity certification bridges that gap and connects employers to qualified entry-level candidates backed by the world's largest association of certified cybersecurity professionals. (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity is one of several impactful solutions underway at (ISC)² to reduce the cybersecurity workforce gap, remove barriers to entering the field and deliver a positive, long-term opportunity for individuals and employers alike."

The (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification was created to support and nurture a new generation of cybersecurity practitioners entering the field – from recent university graduates to career changers to IT professionals – seeking to validate their security skills and access a new career and professional development pathway.

The (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification exam evaluates candidates across the following subject areas:

Security Principles

Business Continuity (BC), Disaster Recovery (DR) & Incident Response Concepts

Access Controls Concepts

Network Security

Security Operations

More details about the exam subject matter are available through the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity exam outline.

Since the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification exam pilot program began earlier this year, more than 1,500 individuals have passed the exam and are now beginning their journey to full certification and (ISC)² membership. As members of the association, they will gain access to continuing education, thought leadership, peer support, industry events and other professional development opportunities. (ISC)² supports cybersecurity practitioners in their immediate and future careers as they gain experience and work toward more advanced and specialized certifications, such as the globally renowned (ISC)² CISSP®.

Learn more about the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification at www.isc2.org/Certifications/CC.

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 168,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2022 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, and CC is a service mark of (ISC)², Inc.

SOURCE: (ISC)2