informa
/
Announcements
Event
The Value Drivers of Attack Surface Management, Revealed | May 26 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Implementing and Using XDR to Improve Enterprise Cybersecurity | May 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

New Attack Shows Weaponized PDF Files Remain a Threat

Notable new infection chain uses PDF to embed malicious files, load remote exploits, shellcode encryption, and more, new research shows.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 24, 2022
PDF file icon image
Source: iunewind via Alamy

When it comes to packaging malware, the file format of choice remains Microsoft Word or Excel, but a recent attack using a PDF file to lure in victims caught the attention of researchers.

The campaign — observed by HP Wolf Security sent the malicious PDF as an email attachment. Once opened, it used a variety of tactics to evade detection, embed malicious files, load remote exploits, and shellcode encryption, according to the researchers.

"Embedding files, loading remotely hosted exploits, and encrypting shellcode are just three techniques attackers use to run malware under the radar," the HP Wolf team reported on the malicious PDF attack in a recent blog post. "The exploited vulnerability in this campaign (CVE-2017-11882) is over four years old, yet continues being used, suggesting the exploit remains effective for attackers."

Threat Intelligence
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
How to Turn a Coke Can Into an Eavesdropping Device
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
iPhones Open to Attack Even When Off, Researchers Say
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Mastering the New CISO Playbook
Chaim Mazal, Senior VP of Technology and CISO, Kandji
What to Patch Now: Actively Exploited Windows Zero-Day Threatens Domain Controllers
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports