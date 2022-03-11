Ukrainian Man Arrested for Alleged Role in Ransomware Attack on Kaseya, Others

Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi was extradited from Poland to the US and charged for his role as a member of the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware group responsible for attacks on multiple companies, including software firm Kesaya.

Vasinskyi was indicted in November 2021 for allegedly hacking and deploying ransomware on victims' computers, including the July 2, 2021, cyberattack on Kaseya that resulted in REvil ransomware spreading to 1,500 of the IT management software firm's downstream customers. He is the latest REvil group member arrested worldwide in the past year.

He faces a maximum of 115 years in prison from charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers, damage to protected computers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"When last year I announced charges against members of the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware group, I made clear that the Justice Department will spare no resource in identifying and bringing to justice transnational cybercriminals who target the American people," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. "That is exactly what we have done. The United States, alongside our international partners, will continue to swiftly identify, locate, and apprehend alleged cybercriminals, capture their illicit profits, and bring them to justice."







