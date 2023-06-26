informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Twitter Celeb Account Hacker Heads to Jail for 5 Years

Extradited from Spain, PlugWalkJoe has been sentenced in US court and is now headed to federal prison on a raft of charges related to account hijacking and cyber stalking.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 26, 2023
Blind justice holding scales with globe
Source: Pixabay

A main conspirator in the infamous 2020 celebrity Twitter account takeovers is off to jail for five years.

In a win for the good guys in law enforcement, Joseph James O'Connor (aka PlugwalkJoe), a UK citizen from Liverpool, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in the July 2020 hack of Twitter, and other computer intrusions.

Along with two co-conspirators, he hijacked 130 high-profile Twitter accounts of public figures, including Elon Musk, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Kanye West, along with others, and defrauded other Twitter users into handing over more than $100,000 in a Bitcoin scam.

The jail time also covers convictions for hijacking SnapChat and TikTok accounts, and engaging in cyber stalking and "swatting" attacks.

O'Connor was extradited from Spain on April 26 and pleaded guilty to the charges on May 9.

He will be subject to three years of supervised parole after his release, and he has also been ordered to pay $794,012.64 in connection with the Bitcoin scam.

"The investigation, charging, extradition, and prosecution of this case required the cooperation and coordinated efforts of many people," said United States Attorney Ismail Ramsey, in a Department of Justice statement. "This case demonstrates why cybercriminals can take no comfort in any anonymity they may think they enjoy. They will be identified, diligently pursued, and brought to justice."

OperationsMobile
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Most Enterprise SIEMs Blind to MITRE ATT&CK Tactics
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
China's 'Volt Typhoon' APT Turns to Zoho ManageEngine for Fresh Cyberattacks
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft Teams Attack Skips the Phish to Deliver Malware Directly
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Azure AD 'Log in With Microsoft' Authentication Bypass Affects Thousands
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports