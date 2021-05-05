Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

5/10/2021
04:06 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Tulsa Deals With Aftermath of Ransomware Attack

Weekend attack shuts down several city sites and service.

The City of Tulsa is dealing with several system and service outages after being hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend.

Related Content:

CISA Publishes Analysis on New 'FiveHands' Ransomware

Special Report: Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises

New From The Edge: 10 Security Awareness Training Mistakes to Avoid

City officials sent out a notice on Facebook alerting residents that access to some sites and services will be delayed until things are back up and running.

“Due to a recent ransomware attack, the City of Tulsa is experiencing technical difficulties on various outward-facing programs that help city employees serve the citizens of Tulsa,” the statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution, the city shut down various servers, internal programs and the city’s email system. Individuals trying to reach city employees will not be able to reach them via city email at this time.”

Officials also said no customer information has been compromised, but residents may not be able to access city websites and there could be delays for some city services. Various manual processes have been implemented for the time being.

It’s not known at this time who is behind the attack or i the ransom was paid.

The post from Tulsa officials can be read here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
7 Old IT Things Every New InfoSec Pro Should Know
Joan Goodchild, Staff Editor,  4/20/2021
News
Cloud-Native Businesses Struggle With Security
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  5/6/2021
Commentary
Defending Against Web Scraping Attacks
Rob Simon, Principal Security Consultant at TrustedSec,  5/7/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win an Amazon Gift Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: Take me to your BISO 
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-28588
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-10
An information disclosure vulnerability exists in the /proc/pid/syscall functionality of Linux Kernel 5.1 Stable and 5.4.66. More specifically, this issue has been introduced in v5.1-rc4 (commit 631b7abacd02b88f4b0795c08b54ad4fc3e7c7c0) and is still present in v5.10-rc4, so it&acirc;&euro;&trade;s l...
CVE-2021-21428
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-10
Openapi generator is a java tool which allows generation of API client libraries (SDK generation), server stubs, documentation and configuration automatically given an OpenAPI Spec. openapi-generator-online creates insecure temporary folders with File.createTempFile during the code generation proces...
CVE-2021-29022
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-10
In InvoicePlane 1.5.11, the upload feature discloses the full path of the file upload directory.
CVE-2020-27226
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-10
An exploitable SQL injection vulnerability exists in &acirc;&euro;&tilde;quickFile.jsp&acirc;&euro;&trade; page of OpenClinic GA 5.173.3. A specially crafted HTTP request can lead to SQL injection. An attacker can make an authenticated HTTP request to trigger this vulnerability.
CVE-2020-27229
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-10
A number of exploitable SQL injection vulnerabilities exists in &acirc;&euro;&tilde;patientslist.do&acirc;&euro;&trade; page of OpenClinic GA 5.173.3 application. The findPersonID parameter in &acirc;&euro;&tilde;&acirc;&euro;&tilde;patientslist.do&acirc;&euro;&trade; page is vulnerable to authentic...