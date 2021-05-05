Tulsa Deals With Aftermath of Ransomware Attack

Weekend attack shuts down several city sites and service.

The City of Tulsa is dealing with several system and service outages after being hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend.

City officials sent out a notice on Facebook alerting residents that access to some sites and services will be delayed until things are back up and running.

“Due to a recent ransomware attack, the City of Tulsa is experiencing technical difficulties on various outward-facing programs that help city employees serve the citizens of Tulsa,” the statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution, the city shut down various servers, internal programs and the city’s email system. Individuals trying to reach city employees will not be able to reach them via city email at this time.”

Officials also said no customer information has been compromised, but residents may not be able to access city websites and there could be delays for some city services. Various manual processes have been implemented for the time being.

It’s not known at this time who is behind the attack or i the ransom was paid.

The post from Tulsa officials can be read here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Recommended Reading: