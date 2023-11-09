informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Treasury Markets Disrupted by ICBC Ransomware Attack

The US Treasury states that it is in contact with financial regulators as it monitors the breach.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 09, 2023
ICBC logo on a building
Source: William Barton via Alamy Stock Photo

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) was hit with a ransomware attack today, preventing the US Treasury from settling trades on behalf of other market players.

The ICBC began to restore its services this afternoon, though it was not available for comment, nor was the US Securities and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Attacks such as these revolve around encrypting data in an organization, leading to the threat actors asking for a ransom in order to restore the organization's access to its information. It is unknown whether any data has been leaked or if any ransom has been demanded or paid.

"We are aware of the cybersecurity issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector participants, in addition to federal regulators. We continue to monitor the situation," stated a Treasury spokesperson.

The Treasury first issued this statement after a Financial Times report was released with initial details of the breach.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Ransomware Mastermind Uncovered After Oversharing on Dark Web
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
CVSS 4.0 Offers Significantly More Patching Context
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Atlassian Bug Escalated to 10, All Unpatched Instances Vulnerable
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Meet Your New Cybersecurity Auditor: Your Insurer
Mark Logan, CEO, One Identity
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports