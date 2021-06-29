Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

6/29/2021
Dark Reading Staff
Survey Data Reveals Gap in Americans' Security Awareness

Survey data reveals many people have never heard of major cyberattacks, including the attack targeting Colonial Pipeline.

Despite several major cyberattacks making headlines this year, many US consumers don't know about them. New research reveals many people lack basic awareness of these incidents and their impact on consumers and businesses.

The survey from security firm Armis finds more than 21% of respondents have not heard about the May cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, and 24% believe the attack on the largest fuel pipeline in the United States will not have any long-lasting effects on the nation's fuel industry. Almost half (45%) of working Americans had no knowledge of the attempted tampering of the local drinking water supply in Oldsmar, Florida earlier this year.

As more organizations consider moving back to the office, Armis' data shows 71% of employees intend to bring their work-from-home devices with them. The survey also finds 54% of respondents don't believe their personal devices pose any security threat to their organization.

More details on the survey can be found here.

