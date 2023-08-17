Sophos: ‘Royal’ Is Trying to Make Itself the King of Ransomware

John Shier of Sophos shares findings of a company report on “Royal,” a dangerous new variation of ransomware. He details some concerning behaviors of Royal, including the high probability that it's leveraging an affiliate model to hasten distribution. Shier also talks about the importance of focusing on “clusters” of threat activity. And he closes by offering a few sneak previews from the company’s upcoming Adversary Report.

About the Speaker: John Shier is a Field CTO Commercial at Sophos with more than two decades of cybersecurity experience. He’s passionate about protecting consumers and organizations from advanced threats, and has researched everything from costly ransomware to illicit dark web activity, uncovering insights needed to strengthen proactive cybersecurity defenses. John is often consulted by press, and has been quoted in publications like Reuters, WIRED, Fortune, CNN, The Hill, Fast Co, Yahoo, and more. He’s also a frequent speaker at industry events like RSA Conference, Infosec, Cebit, Gitex, and more.