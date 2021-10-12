Smaller 'Bit and Piece' DDoS Attacks Slam Servers to Evade Mitigation Systems

Low-bandwidth distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks increased by a whopping 233% in the first half of 2021 - some 95% of which were less than 1 Gbps.

The new data - from DDoS mitigation vendor Nexusguard - reflects a shift by attackers to execute high packet-rate loads of smaller traffic volumes in order to evade DDoS detection and mitigation systems. Researchers from Nexusguard say they believe the attacks came via low-cost DDoS-for-hire services.

These "bit-and-piece" DDoS attacks can sneak past service provider networks because they are less conspicuous. Nexusguard spotted an 84% increase in UDP attacks over the previous six months.

