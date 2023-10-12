Simpson Manufacturing Launches Investigation After Cyberattack

Simpson Manufacturing filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stating that it experienced disruptions in its IT infrastructure and applications due to a cyberattack on Oct. 10.

Simpson Manufacturing, an engineering, manufacturing, and building products company based in California, employs more than 5,000 people worldwide.

Due to the attack, the company has taken certain systems offline to mitigate the issue; operations are expected to be disrupted until the incident is fully resolved. An investigation has been launched to determine the nature of the attack as well as the scope of its effect.

The company has also enlisted the help of third-party cybersecurity experts to assist in the ongoing investigation as well as the recovery efforts.

It is possible that the cyberattack Simpson Manufacturing experienced deals with ransomware, given that the company's response method to the incident is typical for a ransomware attack, though Simpson Manufacturing provided no information as to the type of attack it experienced.

This incident came just after the company announced it would report its third-quarter financial results later this month.