informa
/
Announcements
Event
Protecting Industrial Control Systems from Modern Threats | April 13 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Rethinking Asset Management to Improve Enterprise Security | April 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How To Get Ahead Of The Security Data Curve -- And Stay There | March 29 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Cybersecurity Technology: Where It's Going & How To Get There | March 24 Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

SentinelOne to Buy Attivo Networks in $616.5M Deal

Attivo's identity threat detection and response is "an integral part" of SentinelOne's XDR strategy, SentinelOne CEO says.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 15, 2022

Extended detection and response vendor SentinelOne today announced its plans to acquire identity security firm Attivo Networks for $616.5 million in cash and stock transactions. 

SentinelOne plans to blend Attivo's identity threat detection and response technology into its Singularity XDR platform for prevention, detection, and response of cyber threats and attacks. 

"The acquisition of Attivo Networks continues our commitment to defining and delivering autonomous XDR," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne, in a statement. "Identity fuses together all enterprise assets, and I see identity threat detection and response as an integral part of our XDR vision."

The acquisition, which is scheduled to close in SentinelOne's fiscal second quarter, expands SentinelOne's XDR platform to handle identity attacks, including credential theft and privilege escalation. It also adds deception technology to the mix as a way to throw off attackers and analyze threats in action.

CloudEndpointRemote WorkforceIdentity & Access Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
8 More Women in Security You May Not Know but Should
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
Over 40% of Log4j Downloads Are Vulnerable Versions of the Software
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Security Teams Prep Too Slowly for Cyberattacks
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Why You Should Be Using CISA's Catalog of Exploited Vulns
Wade Baker, Partner, Cyentia Institute
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports