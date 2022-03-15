SentinelOne to Buy Attivo Networks in $616.5M Deal

Extended detection and response vendor SentinelOne today announced its plans to acquire identity security firm Attivo Networks for $616.5 million in cash and stock transactions.

SentinelOne plans to blend Attivo's identity threat detection and response technology into its Singularity XDR platform for prevention, detection, and response of cyber threats and attacks.

"The acquisition of Attivo Networks continues our commitment to defining and delivering autonomous XDR," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne, in a statement. "Identity fuses together all enterprise assets, and I see identity threat detection and response as an integral part of our XDR vision."

The acquisition, which is scheduled to close in SentinelOne's fiscal second quarter, expands SentinelOne's XDR platform to handle identity attacks, including credential theft and privilege escalation. It also adds deception technology to the mix as a way to throw off attackers and analyze threats in action.

