SecTor 2023: Full Schedule Programming for Toronto Event

PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- SecTor, Canada’s largest cybersecurity conference, today announced its full schedule programming for SecTor 2023. Taking place in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, this year’s event will feature 42 Briefings, two days of Trainings, 45 Sponsored Sessions, and for the first time at SecTor, Black Hat Arsenal will debut with 36 tool demos. As one of the global events produced by Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, SecTor provides attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends.

Keynotes



Dr. Michael Geist will present his talk, "The New Canadian Internet: How New Rules Are Transforming the Online World and What You Can Do About It," on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 AM. Geist is a law professor at the University of Ottawa, where he holds the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law and is a member of the Centre for Law, Technology and Society.

Laura Payne will present her talk, "2024 Predictions in Future-Hindsight View - Get Ready!" on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 AM. Payne is the Chief Enablement Officer and VP Security Consulting at cybersecurity firm White Tuque, volunteers on the SecTor Advisory Board, and chairs the Program Advisory Committee for Seneca College’s School of Information Technology Administration & Security.

Briefings



Briefings will take place on October 25 and October 26, featuring 42 Briefings hand selected by the SecTor Advisory Board. Attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research, and trends on topics covering everything from security fundamentals to the latest tools and more.

Black Hat Trainings at SecTor



Cybersecurity professionals interested in enhancing their skills can participate in this year's Trainings, being held both in-person and virtually from October 23 to October 24. These two-day, deeply technical, hands-on courses are led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Courses will cover a variety of topics, including application security (AppSec), defense, penetration testing (pentesting), and more. All participants will also receive a Certificate of Completion.

New for SecTor 2023, Black Hat will be hosting the Black Hat Certified Pentester (BCPen) exam at SecTor in a virtual format via Zoom. A core component of Black Hat Trainings, this intermediate level, practical exam is intended to be taken by professional pentesters, bug-bounty hunters, red and blue team experts, security operations center (SOC) analysts, and anyone wanting to evaluate or appraise their existing knowledge in topics involving hands-on pentesting.

Business Hall



Business Hall passes, or Business passes, are available for the 2023 event, showcasing the latest products and technologies from leading information security solution providers. Hours to access the Business Hall will be 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on October 25, and 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 26. Business passes will provide access to the Keynotes via telecast, the Business Hall, Sponsored Sessions, and more. All SecTor 2023 pass holders will have access to the Business Hall.

Features



New for 2023, SecTor will welcome additional Features. Highlights for October 25 and October 26 include:

Bricks & Picks: In the Business Hall, Bricks & Picks will be a combined activity space for attendees to delight their playful and creative sides with plastic building bricks and locks. This activity area will be led by experts in both areas, feature competitions, hands-on demonstrations, and more.

Career Panel and Career Fair: In the Keynote Hall, the Career Panel and Career Fair will provide attendees the opportunity to hear directly from SecTor’s panel of thought leaders in public, private, and government sectors as they share their hands-on experiences within the cybersecurity industry and beyond. The interactive panel will be followed by a Q&A, and close with the opportunity for attendees to speak one-on-one with hiring managers from some of the world's leading security organizations.

Community Program: The Community Program will include sessions that encourage collaboration among attendees and presenters through discussions of current issues impacting the cybersecurity community. Topics include diversity, inclusion, substance abuse, mental health, and more.

Black Hat Arsenal at SecTor



New at SecTor 2023, the Black Hat Arsenal brings together researchers and the open-source community to showcase and demonstrate their latest open-source tools and products in an open and conversational environment where presenters can interact with the attendees. Arsenal will be presented on October 25 and October 26, and feature 36 in-person tool demos spanning malware defense, exploitation and ethical hacking, vulnerability assessment, and more.

The Arsenal Lab will also now be featured at all regional events. Arsenal Lab is an interactive, hands-on environment designed for hacking enthusiasts of all skill levels to learn about specialized tools and targets that may be difficult to access otherwise. The on-site Arsenal Lab at SecTor 2023 will include six labs in total, while three individual labs will be available on each main day of the conference.

SecTor Executive Summit



The Executive Summit will take place on Wednesday, October 25, beginning at 8:00 AM, and offer CISOs and other cybersecurity executives an opportunity to hear from industry experts helping to shape the next generation of information security strategy.

Scholarship Program



As a way to introduce the next generation of security professionals to the SecTor community, SecTor will be awarding complimentary SecTor 2023 Briefings passes to a limited number of student applicants. Black Hat holds its own annual Student and Veteran Scholarship programs, and partners with a variety of associations on additional scholarship opportunities.

Sustainability Initiatives



In July 2023, Black Hat officially announced its Sustainability Pledge to outline key initiatives Black Hat will be prioritizing across all of its events, including SecTor. This Pledge stemmed from Black Hat’s commitment to positively impact the cybersecurity community and planet, continue to deliver responsible and inclusive events, and as part of its plan to become a net zero carbon business by 2030. To learn more about SecTor 2023’s commitment to sustainability, please visit SecTor Sustainability.

Top Sponsors and Partners of SecTor 2023 include:



Diamond Sponsors: CrowdStrike, Qualys, and VMware Carbon Black; Platinum Sponsors: Field Effect, ManageEngine, Okta, SentinelOne, Sophos, and Wiz; Sustaining Partners: Armis, CrowdStrike, KnowBe4, Qualys, and SentinelOne; Global Partners: Akamai, Contrast Security, KnowBe4, ManageEngine, Snyk, Swimlane, Synopsys, Veracode, and VMware Carbon Black.

For registration and additional information on SecTor 2023, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/sector/2023/.

About SecTor



Since 2007, SecTor, Canada’s largest cybersecurity conference, has brought relevant, engaging, and reputable content for the benefit of the Canadian cybersecurity community. As one of the global events in Black Hat’s portfolio, SecTor provides an unmatched opportunity for security professionals to connect with their peers and learn from their mentors. For over 25 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. More information is available at blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc. For more information, please visit informatech.com.