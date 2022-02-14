San Francisco 49ers Hit With a Ransomware Attack

Super Bowl Sunday wasn't so super for the San Francisco 49ers as the team yesterday reportedly confirmed a "network security incident" that affected some of its corporate IT network systems. According to the AP, the incident came in the form of a ransomware attack by the infamous BlackByte cybercrime gang, which posted purportedly pilfered invoices from the team on its Dark Web "shaming" site.

The team told the AP in a statement that it had alerted law enforcement and hired cybersecurity firms to help investigate the attack. "To date, we have no indication that this incident involves systems outside of our corporate network, such as those connected to Levi’s Stadium operations or ticket holders," the team told the AP.

The 49ers lost the NFC Playoff Championship late last month to the Los Angeles Rams in a 20 to 17 nail-biter. The Rams took home the Super Bowl Lombardi Trophy yesterday after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23 to 20.

There were no additional details on the attack, nor when the 49ers first discovered it, as of this posting.