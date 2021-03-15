Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Attacks/Breaches

3/19/2021
11:00 AM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Russian Man Pleads Guilty in Thwarted Tesla Hack

Egor Kriuchkov will be sentenced in May on conspiracy charge

A Russian national with ties to a failed attack against carmaker Tesla pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

Related Content:

Cybercrime 'Help Wanted': Job Hunting on the Dark Web

Special Report: Building an Effective Cybersecurity Incident Response Team

New From The Edge: DDoS's Evolution Doesn't Require a Security Evolution

Federal officials say Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov tried to recruit an employee at Tesla's Reno, Nev., facility to transmit malware into the company's computer network. 

"Once the malware was installed, Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators would use it to exfiltrate data from the company's computer network and then extort the company by threatening to disclose the data," according to a statement from Department of Justice officials.

The company is identified only as "a Nevada company" in the statement, but in earllier reports, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed his company was the target. Kriuchkov traveled from Russia to California and then to Nevada to persuade the employee to participate in this hacking scheme, and offered to pay the employee with Bitcoin. After meeting with Kriuchkov, the employee reported it to the company, which contacted the FBI. 

Kriuchkov pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer and is scheduled to be sentenced May 10.

Read the full statement on the plea here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
RDP Attacks Persist Near Record Levels in 2021
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  3/17/2021
News
Ransom Payments Have Nearly Tripled
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  3/18/2021
Commentary
What CISOs Can Learn From Big Breaches: Focus on the Root Causes
Neil Daswani, Author of "Big Breaches: Cybersecurity Lessons for Everyone",  3/18/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-28834
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-19
Kramdown before 2.3.1 does not restrict Rouge formatters to the Rouge::Formatters namespace, and thus arbitrary classes can be instantiated.
CVE-2021-28831
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-19
decompress_gunzip.c in BusyBox through 1.32.1 mishandles the error bit on the huft_build result pointer, with a resultant invalid free or segmentation fault, via malformed gzip data.
CVE-2020-25097
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-19
An issue was discovered in Squid through 4.13 and 5.x through 5.0.4. Due to improper input validation, it allows a trusted client to perform HTTP Request Smuggling and access services otherwise forbidden by the security controls. This occurs for certain uri_whitespace configuration settings.
CVE-2021-28089
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-19
Tor before 0.4.5.7 allows a remote participant in the Tor directory protocol to exhaust CPU resources on a target, aka TROVE-2021-001.
CVE-2021-28090
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-19
Tor before 0.4.5.7 allows a remote attacker to cause Tor directory authorities to exit with an assertion failure, aka TROVE-2021-002.