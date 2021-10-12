RealDefense Completes Fourth Cyber Security Acquisition; Adds STOPzilla to Its Portfolio

SANTA MONICA, CA – Oct. 12, 2021 – RealDefense, a holding company that develops and markets security, privacy and optimization software & services for consumers and small businesses, announced today that it has acquired STOPzilla for an undisclosed amount. This is RealDefense’s fourth acquisition in the security sector.

STOPzilla was founded in 2001 and has achieved over two million active customers.

“We are excited to offer RealDefense’s suite of products to STOPzilla customers and continue to provide valuable privacy, security and optimization services,” said Gary Guseinov, CEO, RealDefense. “The STOPzilla team has done an amazing job building the company over the past 20 years and we are confident that we can continue to improve on the brand’s success.”

“For the last twenty years, it’s been an honor and privilege to provide an award-winning software product to users around the globe,” said Robert Scaduto, president and co-founder of STOPzilla. “STOPzilla customers are in great hands with an impressive RealDefense team.”

RealDefense actively manages operations at its portfolio companies, providing them with marketing and development support. Using its proven acquisition playbook, RealDefense is able to immediately improve customer retention and revenue generation by offering complimentary services to customers, improving NPS and customer satisfaction scores, and increasing average order value by offering relevant product and service bundles to customers. In its most recent four acquisitions, RealDefense has achieved average revenue gains of 25% within the first 30 days.

Other brands in the RealDefense portfolio include: IOLO, MyCleanID, MyCleanPC, USTechSupport, CyberDefender, VirusFix, and WarrantyStar.

Corbel Capital Partners partnered with RealDefense to assist with the acquisition of STOPzilla and the other companies. Corbel is a $500 Million structured debt firm based in Los Angeles.

About RealDefense

RealDefense develops and markets security, privacy and optimization software/services for consumers and small businesses. If you would like to learn more about the security brands under the RealDefense umbrella, please visit https://www.realdefen.se/. If you would like to inquire about a possible acquisition by RealDefense, please call the company at (310) 693-5935.