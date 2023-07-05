informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Ransomware Halts Operations at Japan's Port of Nagoya

LockBit 3.0 claims responsibility for the cyberattack that shuttered the largest port in Japan, according to authorities.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 05, 2023
Nagoya port bridge photo
Bridge at the Port of Nagoya
Source: mauritius images GmbH

Cargo containers filled with imports and exports from all over the world have been stuck at the Port of Nagoya following a ransomware attack on its networks early Tuesday morning.

The port is the largest in Japan and the central shipping hub for international carmaker Toyota. According to its operator, Nagoya Harbor Transportation, it received a ransom demand from LockBit 3.0 after a system failure on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., the Japan Times reported.

The port authority said it expects to resume operations on Thursday morning.

"We will closely monitor any impact on production while carefully examining the parts inventory," Toyota told the Japan Times.

LockBit 3.0 is a prolific Russian-based ransomware operation used to target organizations, including the Italian Tax Agency.

ICS/OT SecurityThreat IntelligencePhysical Security
