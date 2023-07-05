Ransomware Halts Operations at Japan's Port of Nagoya

Cargo containers filled with imports and exports from all over the world have been stuck at the Port of Nagoya following a ransomware attack on its networks early Tuesday morning.

The port is the largest in Japan and the central shipping hub for international carmaker Toyota. According to its operator, Nagoya Harbor Transportation, it received a ransom demand from LockBit 3.0 after a system failure on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., the Japan Times reported.

The port authority said it expects to resume operations on Thursday morning.

"We will closely monitor any impact on production while carefully examining the parts inventory," Toyota told the Japan Times.

LockBit 3.0 is a prolific Russian-based ransomware operation used to target organizations, including the Italian Tax Agency.