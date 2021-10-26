OpenText Strengthens Ransomware Resilience

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced new capabilities for Carbonite Server®, including hourly backups, early warning, and classifications upgrades that will enhance organizations' ability to detect, protect, and respond to increased ransomware and other data threats.

"With ransomware attacks on the rise, businesses need a reliable and comprehensive backup and recovery solution as part of their layered cybersecurity defense," said Prentiss Donohue, EVP, SMB/C Sales. "The addition of these new features in Carbonite Server increases the ability for businesses to not only avoid having to pay in a ransomware attack, but also able to withstand data losses of any kind and return to normal operations quickly."

The key functionalities in this release include:

Hourly Backups: Administrators can now configure hourly backup and retention settings. Combined with Carbonite Server's immutable backup capability, hourly backup greatly decreases the risk of ransomware compromising your data. New monitoring, alerting and reporting functions keep admins fully informed of progress and status of hourly backups, enabling them to manage any scheduling issues that may occur using a shorter backup window.

Administrators can now configure hourly backup and retention settings. Combined with Carbonite Server's immutable backup capability, hourly backup greatly decreases the risk of ransomware compromising your data. New monitoring, alerting and reporting functions keep admins fully informed of progress and status of hourly backups, enabling them to manage any scheduling issues that may occur using a shorter backup window. Scan and Flag for Potential Ransomware: Carbonite Server now includes automatic early warning alerts for potential ransomware activity on Windows systems based on anomalous activity, with the option to then review flagged backups, enabling improved detection and review of possible ransomware.

Carbonite Server now includes automatic early warning alerts for potential ransomware activity on Windows systems based on anomalous activity, with the option to then review flagged backups, enabling improved detection and review of possible ransomware. Ransomware Classification: Clear indications of ransomware risk status also appear within the management dashboard, monitor page, and job views, so immediate attention is drawn to any risk.

"Ransomware and malware attacks have unfortunately become an everyday norm as of late. The ability to schedule hourly, immutable backups along with Carbonite Server's ransomware detection features increases our overall ability to recover from ransomware attacks and other data losses quickly," says Simon Calloway, International Procurement Manager, Ocean Telecom. "More importantly, they increase the likelihood that our backups remain uncorrupted, strengthening our overall security and data protection posture."

Carbonite Server is a powerful, all-in-one backup and recovery solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that keeps data secure onsite and, in the cloud, minimizing downtime and ensuring higher levels of ransomware resilience for businesses. With flexible recovery options and easy management, Carbonite Server safeguards data and helps businesses recover from data losses.

