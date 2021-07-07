NSO Group Spyware Used On Journalists & Activists Worldwide

An investigation finds Pegasus spyware, intended for use on criminals and terrorists, has been used in targeted campaigns against others around the world.

NSO Group's hacking spyware, Pegasus, has been used to spy on journalists, human rights groups, politicians, and attorneys, according to a news report.

Pegasus, a form of malware that infects iPhones and Android devices, can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data. A collaborative investigation by the Guardian and several other media outlets finds the Israeli spyware, intended for use only against criminals and terrorists, has been abused by authoritarian governments.

At the heart of the investigation is a massive data leak that contains a list of more than 50,000 phone numbers obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International and shared with the news organizations.

The detailed report on the investigation can be found here.

