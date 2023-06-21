informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

New DoJ Cyber Prosecution Team Will Go After Nation-State Threat Actors

The US Department of Justice adds litigators under its National Security Division to take on sophisticated cyber threats from adversarial nation-states.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 21, 2023
Concept art with American Flag and DOJ seal
Source: Daniren via Alamy Stock Photo

The US Department of Justice has created a new National Security Cyber Section, also known as NatSec Cyber, to respond to increasing cybersecurity threats from nation-state actors.

The new NatSec Cyber division will work in coordination with the DoJ Criminal Division's Computer Crimes and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) and the FBI's Cyber Division, to quickly respond and prosecute cyberattacks from state-backed cybercriminals, according to the agency's announcement.

The naming of a dedicated team of DoJ cybercrime lawyers comes in the wake of major cyberattack campaigns targeting US interests including the Russian group Cl0P's ongoing ransomware attacks on the MOVEit file transfer zero-day flaw, and ramped-up cyber espionage attacks out of China including the recent Volt Typhoon cyberattacks.

"NatSec Cyber will give us the horsepower and organizational structure we need to carry out key roles of the Department in this arena," Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division said in a statement announcing the new team. "This new section will allow NSD to increase the scale and speed of disruption campaigns and prosecutions of nation-state threat actors, state-sponsored cybercriminals, associated money launderers, and other cyber-enabled threats to national security."

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Schneider Power Meter Vulnerability Opens Door to Power Outages
Dan Raywood, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Fresh Ransomware Gangs Emerge as Market Leaders Decline
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Third MOVEit Transfer Vulnerability Disclosed by Progress Software
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Microsoft Fixes 69 Bugs, but None Are Zero-Days
Fahmida Y. Rashid, Managing Editor, Features, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports