Name That Toon: Bone Dry

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
October 19, 2021
Source: John Klossner

You think you work hard? Come up with a clever caption for the above cartoon and you could be the proud winner of a $25 Amazon gift card.

You have four ways to submit your idea:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Start thinking! The contest ends Nov. 10, 2021.

Last Month's Winner
We had a slew of impressive caption contenders for last month's contest, "Congrats! It's a ..." A round of applause goes to consultant Chad Kime for his witty caption, below. A $25 Amazon gift card is heading your way!

DR_Sept2021_toonwinner.jpg

