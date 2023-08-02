Menlo Security Establishes Browser Security With AI-Powered Phishing and Ransomware Protection

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., August 1, 2023 – Menlo Security, Inc. ("Menlo Security"), a leader in browser security, today announced HEAT Shield™ and HEAT Visibility™, the industry’s first suite of threat prevention capabilities designed to detect and block highly evasive threats targeting users via the Web browser.

Menlo Security HEAT Shield™ detects and blocks phishing attacks before they can infiltrate the enterprise network. It uses novel, AI-based techniques — including computer vision combined with URL risk scoring and analysis of the web page elements — to accurately determine in real time if the link being accessed is a phishing site designed to steal the user’s credentials. In parallel, HEAT Visibility performs continual analysis of web traffic and applies AI/ML-powered classifiers that identify the presence of highly evasive attacks. This delivers timely, actionable alerts that enable security teams to significantly reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) to any highly evasive threats that could be targeting enterprise users.

"Highly evasive threats are growing as threat actors evolve how they deploy phishing and malware attacks," said Michael Urciouli, Chief Information Officer of JPMorgan Chase Asset and Wealth Management. "Tools like Menlo Security’s browser security solution, including their HEAT Shield, can help to combat cyber threat vectors for the world's top financial institutions, governments and leading enterprises."

Menlo Security HEAT Shield and HEAT Visibility are built on Menlo Security's cloud-based Isolation Core™ which monitors and analyzes over 400 billion web sessions annually. Commonly deployed security infrastructure such as Secure Web Gateways, firewalls, endpoint security and EDR solutions are blind to actions occurring inside the browser and fall short in combating web-based attacks including highly evasive threats. HEAT Shield leverages the Isolation Core to power dynamic security policies which can be applied to users based on web session events and behavior to prevent attackers from gaining access to the endpoint. Individuals are protected from potential threats without any impact on the end user experience.

"We know we need to protect our network from emerging attacks and threats targeting the web browser," said Greg Pastor, Director of Information Security for Remedi SeniorCare. "We are seeing highly evasive threats as a concerning and growing tactic amongst threat actors, and solutions like HEAT Shield can dynamically block these attacks, even if they are zero hour, keeping our endpoints safe."

A HEAT Attack™ Dashboard allows customers to receive detailed threat intelligence, which can be integrated into their existing SIEM or SOC platforms, while HEAT alerts sent to SOC teams provide real time threat visibility to enrich their existing threat intelligence sources and enhance and accelerate incident response capabilities.

Nick Edwards, Vice President, Product Management at Menlo Security, said, "Adversaries have placed a massive bullseye on the web browser. It has become the new desktop, where we spend the bulk of our working day. Legacy security vendors are fighting yesterday's war by trying to shoehorn network security and endpoint tools to keep users safe and it isn't working. The capabilities we are introducing today mark a significant leap forward towards our mission of creating a secure, seamless browsing experience, ensuring the internet can be used safely by our customers."

Menlo Security isolates more than four billion files annually for many of the largest and most security-conscious organizations around the world. Threat actors are refining their techniques daily, developing novel and innovative ways to target their victims through the web browser, often testing their attacks against commonly deployed security tools before launching them in the wild. "Armed with this knowledge and a decade of developing industry-leading browser security products, we are proud to be able to deliver the industry's first suite of threat prevention capabilities designed to detect and block HEAT attacks," continued Edwards.

Both HEAT Shield and HEAT Visibility are generally available now across Menlo Security's global network.

"Menlo Security's HEAT Shield product allows us to offer reliable, preventative security to our clients who are exposed to highly evasive threats every day," said Jamie Gray, VP, Sales-East at Tevora. "Web browser threats are growing in both frequency and sophistication, so it's critical that companies have the technology to help them, not distract them. Menlo Security's HEAT Shield is going to make a difference to our customers."

