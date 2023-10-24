informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Meet Rhysida, a New Ransomware Strain That Deletes Itself

Emerging RaaS operation uses Rhysida ransomware paired with a wicked infostealer called Lumar, researchers warn.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 24, 2023
Man breached by ransomware with encryption warning on screen
Source: Andriy Popov via Alamy Stock Photo

Operating since last May, an emerging ransomware strain called Rhysida was deployed along with new stealer malware called Lumar for a potent new one-two punch against Brazil's popular PIX payment system users.

Researchers from Kaspersky reported Rhysida is functioning as a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation with a demonstrated ability to quickly evolve.

"It stands out for its unique self-deletion mechanism and compatibility with pre-Windows 10 versions of Microsoft. Written in C++ and compiled with MinGW and shared libraries, Rhysida showcases sophistication in its design," Kaspersky said in its findings about the group. "While relatively new, Rhysida faced initial configuration challenges with its onion server, revealing a group's rapid adaptation and learning curve."

The ransomware campaign targeting PIX has been ongoing since December 2022, the Kaspersky team noted, adding that Rhysida was deployed along with a complimentary malware-as-a-service (MaaS) infostealer called Lumar to target users of the payment system.

Lumar first emerged in July 2023, the report added, and can steal data on Telegram sessions, passwords, cookies, autofill information, desktop files, and even cryptographic wallets.

Notably, the Kaspersky team said the Lumar stealer is compact, without sacrificing functionality.

"The malware's efficient data collection is facilitated by the use of three separate threads," the report added. "The C2, hosted by the malware author as a Malware as a Service (MaaS), provides user-friendly features such as statistics and data logs. Users can download the latest version of Lumar and receive Telegram notifications for incoming data."

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
'Log in with...' Feature Allows Full Online Account Takeover for Millions
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
1Password Becomes Latest Victim of Okta Customer Service Breach
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
9 Innovative Ways to Boost Security Hygiene for Cyber Awareness Month
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Cyberattackers Alter Implant on 30K Compromised Cisco IOS XE Devices
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports