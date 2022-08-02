Massive New Phishing Campaign Targets Microsoft Email Service Users

Researchers are warning about a new, large-scale phishing campaign aimed at Microsoft Outlook email services users.

The team at ThreatLabz discovered the new phishing kit and said it uses an adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) model, which can be effective for evading detection by email and network security protections, as well as bypassing multifactor authentication protections.

ThreatLabz researchers said they detected several newly registered domains being used in the active phishing campaign.

"The campaign is specifically designed to reach end users in enterprises that use Microsoft's email services," the ThreatLabz report on the new phishing campaign said. "Business email compromise (BEC) continues to be an ever-present threat to organizations, and this campaign further highlights the need to protect against such attacks."