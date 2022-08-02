informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 min read
article

Massive New Phishing Campaign Targets Microsoft Email Service Users

The campaign uses adversary-in-the-middle techniques to bypass multifactor authentication, evade detection.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 02, 2022
Image of login credentials being dangled at the end of a fish hook to illustrate a credential phishing attack.
Source: Philip Steury via Alamy

Researchers are warning about a new, large-scale phishing campaign aimed at Microsoft Outlook email services users.

The team at ThreatLabz discovered the new phishing kit and said it uses an adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) model, which can be effective for evading detection by email and network security protections, as well as bypassing multifactor authentication protections.

ThreatLabz researchers said they detected several newly registered domains being used in the active phishing campaign.

"The campaign is specifically designed to reach end users in enterprises that use Microsoft's email services," the ThreatLabz report on the new phishing campaign said. "Business email compromise (BEC) continues to be an ever-present threat to organizations, and this campaign further highlights the need to protect against such attacks."

