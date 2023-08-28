informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

London Police Warned to Stay Vigilant Amid Major Data Breach

Hackers hit a third-party contractor's IT systems, but they didn't steal any addresses or financial details, officials say.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 28, 2023
An image of two Metropolitan police officers from behind
Source: Britpix via Alamy Stock Photo

Greater London's Metropolitan Police have been warned that their information — names, ranks, ID numbers, vetting levels, and photos — was stolen by hackers in a breach that affects 47,000 officers and staff. 

The hackers broke into the IT systems of a contractor tasked with printing warrant cards and staff passes. And because senior officials and officers operating in top secrecy were affected, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has been brought into assess and investigate the situation.

The breach also exposed officers and counterterrorism police assigned to the royal family; undercover officers have also been pulled from the field.

"The company had access to names, ranks, photo, vetting levels and identification numbers for officers and staff. It did not hold personal information such as address, phone numbers or financial details," Metropolitan officials stated. This breach comes after a data leak earlier this month that put 10,000 Northern Ireland police officers at risk.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsDatabase SecurityAdvanced Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports