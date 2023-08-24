informa
Products & Releases

Kyndryl and Cisco Expand Partnership Focusing on Cyber Resilience

August 24, 2023

NEW YORK, August 24, 2023 Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expanded technology partnership with Cisco to deliver services focused on cyber resilience. Through this partnership, Kyndryl will utilize Cisco’s comprehensive portfolio of network software, hardware and equipment with Kyndryl’s cyber resilience framework to help customers proactively address and respond to cyber incidents.

Cisco’s open platform (Cisco Security Cloud) will allow Kyndryl to integrate multi-vendor solutions and provide a more cohesive and integrated solution. Kyndryl Consult experts, along with managed services for cyber resilience, will help customers quicken their adoption and decrease their time to implementation. 

“Our partners play a critical role in helping customers achieve their business objectives and building resilient outcomes,” said Brian Feeney, Vice President, Global Security Partner Sales at Cisco. “Through our partnership with Kyndryl, customers gain more efficient and integrated security solutions to maximize the return on their security investment. Cisco is very excited about the expanded partnership with Kyndryl. This is right in line with our commitment to continue to align with the channel and support partners’ managed services capabilities.”

“As customers consume more cloud-based applications, it’s more important than ever to have the right tools to help them integrate a cyber resilient framework into their IT strategy and business operations,” said Michelle Weston, Kyndryl Vice President of Global Offerings for Security and Resiliency. “Our collaboration with Cisco will enable Kyndryl to support our customers’ zero trust journeys with dynamic and tailored solutions while integrating existing security controls.”  

Together with partners like Cisco, Kyndryl co-invests and collaborates on a development process to build scalable offerings. Kyndryl will deliver these solutions to help customers in meeting their business needs in the areas of application modernization, secure infrastructure with zero trust network, and hybrid work. 

Kyndryl offers the flexibility for businesses through security and resiliency capabilities delivered through global network operations centers (NOCs) and security operations centers (SOCs).

For more information about the Kyndryl and Cisco partnership, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances/cisco.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day.  For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

