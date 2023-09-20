informa
Attacks/Breaches
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

International Criminal Court Suffers Cyberattack

The ICC did not reveal details on the cyber breach.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 20, 2023
The flag of the ICC flying in front of The Hague International Criminal Court buildings in The Netherlands
Source: Wiskerke via Alamy Stock Photo

The International Criminal Court (ICC) revealed that it suffered a cyberattack last week and is investigating the incident with the assistance of Dutch authorities.

The ICC said it detected activity that was affecting its information systems and then took steps to respond and mitigate the impact.

The Court said that it plans to strengthen its cybersecurity framework and accelerate its cloud technology, though it did not disclose any specifics about the nature of the cyberattack as well as whether or not any critical data was accessed or stolen.

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) is a high-profile organization that investigates and tries individuals," said Jelle Wieringa, Security Awareness Advocate for EMEA KnowBe4, in a statement. "This makes the ICC a prime target for cyber attacks, as it has information on criminal cases. Access to this information for the purpose of tampering with it, or for intelligence, is a powerful way for bad actors to influence and disrupt the proceedings of the international criminal justice system."

Wieringa said that ICC's breach demonstrates how even an organization that focuses on cyber defense can still be breached. "In today's world, it is imperative that we all understand that no one is safe. And we all need to take measures to actively protect our organizations."

Editors' Choice
Microsoft Patches a Pair of Actively Exploited Zero-Days
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Critical Google Chrome Zero-Day Bug Exploited in the Wild
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Cybersecurity Skills Gap: Roadies & Gamers Are Untapped Talent
Jim Broome, President & CTO, DirectDefense
ChatGPT Jailbreaking Forums Proliferate in Dark Web Communities
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
