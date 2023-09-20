International Criminal Court Suffers Cyberattack

The International Criminal Court (ICC) revealed that it suffered a cyberattack last week and is investigating the incident with the assistance of Dutch authorities.

The ICC said it detected activity that was affecting its information systems and then took steps to respond and mitigate the impact.

The Court said that it plans to strengthen its cybersecurity framework and accelerate its cloud technology, though it did not disclose any specifics about the nature of the cyberattack as well as whether or not any critical data was accessed or stolen.

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) is a high-profile organization that investigates and tries individuals," said Jelle Wieringa, Security Awareness Advocate for EMEA KnowBe4, in a statement. "This makes the ICC a prime target for cyber attacks, as it has information on criminal cases. Access to this information for the purpose of tampering with it, or for intelligence, is a powerful way for bad actors to influence and disrupt the proceedings of the international criminal justice system."

Wieringa said that ICC's breach demonstrates how even an organization that focuses on cyber defense can still be breached. "In today's world, it is imperative that we all understand that no one is safe. And we all need to take measures to actively protect our organizations."